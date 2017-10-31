Citi was named Prime Broker of the Year at the annual 'Leaders in Trading' event hosted by industry publication The TRADE magazine to recognize best-in-class service providers in sales and trading.

The awards were decided by a judging panel of industry experts based on client input. The judges praised the breadth of Citi's Prime Finance capabilities, highlighting the strength of its securities lending platform as well as its hedge fund consulting services and capital introduction offering as key differentiating factors.

Commenting on the award, Jonathan Watkins, Managing Editor, The TRADEsaid: "Citi received excellent feedback from respondents in our annual survey. Clients value the strength of the Citi's capital position, coupled with strong execution capabilities across asset classes and an extensive custody network to meet their financing, trading and operating needs."

"We are honored to receive this award- a testament to the successful execution of our strategy as we continue to invest in our platform and build on areas of Citi's strength to provide best-in-class Prime Finance solutions to our clients," said Adam Herrmann, Global head of Prime Finance.

About the Trade:

The TRADE delivers insight to trading professionals at the world's largest asset managers and investment banks, and boasts an audience that includes buy-side dealers, high frequency traders, fund managers, sell-side brokers, FinTech innovators and regulators. Our content focuses on the day-to-day responsibilities of our readership, comprised of informed editorial on regulation, corporate innovation, peer group analysis and insights from industry luminaries

About Citi:

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

