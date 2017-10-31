Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) MAGNIT PJSC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 31-Oct-2017 / 14:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release Krasnodar October 31, 2017 PJSC "Magnit" notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them Krasnodar, Russia (October 31, 2017): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ?) Name "Magnit" Joint-Stock Non-Government Pension Fund ("Magnit" JSNPF) 2 Reason for the notification ?) Notification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities: Sergey Galitskiy (member of the BOD, Chairman of the Management Board & CEO of PJSC "Magnit") Position/status b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer ?) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" b) LEI 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ?) Description of the Share financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b) Acquisition of securities by Limited Liability Company "Management Company "Premier-Liga" under the agreement on the Nature of the fiduciary management of pension transaction savings executed between "Magnit" JSNPF and Limited Liability Company "Management Company "Premier-Liga" in accordance with the Federal Law No.75-FZ "On Non-State Pension Funds" of May 7, 1998. c) ???? ?????? (RUB.) ????? ?????? Price(s) and volume(s) 8140 93 8140 352 8140 55 8140 2 8140 30 8140 24 8140 50 8140 6 8140 6 8140 6 8140 6 8140 10 8140 73 8140 5 8140 80 8140 79 8140 68 8140 55 8140 32 8140 49 8140 80 8140 35 8140 32 8140 49 8140 37 8140 18 8140 8 8140 20 8140 6 8140 30 8140 75 8140 6 8140 31 8140 8 8140 48 8140 77 8140 50 8140 25 8140 60 8140 73 8140 29 8140 38 8140 31 8140 6 8140 3 8140 4 d) (RUB.) Aggregated volume Aggregated information Price 8 140,00 1 960 - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction October 27, 2017 f) Place of the transaction Moscow Exchange (MISX) For further information, please contact: Timothy Post Head of Investor Relations Email: post@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600 Dina Svishcheva Deputy Director, Investor Relations Email: Chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department press@magnit.ru Company description: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2017, Magnit operated 36 distribution centers and 15,697 stores (11,743 convenience, 432 hypermarkets and 3,522 drogerie stores) in 2,664 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2017, Magnit had revenues of RUB 555 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 49 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB+. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: DSH TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 4795 End of Announcement EQS News Service 623947 31-Oct-2017

