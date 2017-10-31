Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Tobacco Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the agro commodities and raw materials industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of tobacco and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171031005779/en/

Global Tobacco Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The global value of the tobacco market is expected to increase due to the introduction of next-generation tobacco and nicotine products," says SpendEdge procurement analyst A Kowshik. "There is an increase in demand for mass-market tobacco products mainly from the developing economies besides a push toward the introduction of new applications such as smokeless-tobacco products and e-cigarettes," added Kowshik.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Insights

The global tobacco market is expected to grow due to increasing awareness and availability of NGP alternatives such as tobacco and nicotine products. Large-scale tobacco manufacturers are looking to adopt new technologies to make these products scalable and cost-effective for the adoption across low and medium income markets in various geographies.

The buyers in this market should identify and engage with suppliers who provide complete transparency and traceability of the movement of tobacco leaves from growers to processors. It is important as it prevents the use of an illegal set of tobacco leaves for the production of tobacco-based products.

One of the key challenges faced by the buyers includes challenges in handling frequent changes in the tax rates. Constant changes in tax rates for tobacco products are likely to impact the fulfillment of procurement contracts due to changes in pricing terms. Therefore the buyers should have specific clauses that mitigate the financial and operational impact of changes in tax rates and policies.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Tobacco Market Pricing Trends

The volume-based pricing is the most widely adopted pricing model in the tobacco industry. Volume-based pricing is used predominantly by large buyers to leverage the large-scale procurements for obtaining discounts and value-additions. This model provides buyers with additional scope for negotiating on a better per unit if the volume of demand significantly exceeds the MOQ. The market-based pricing model offers buyers the opportunity to capitalize on market fluctuations by optimizing the time of purchase.

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day trial now

We also customize reports to meet clients' requirements.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Coffee Bean Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Natural Fragrance Ingredients Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Castor Oil Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171031005779/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Shilpa Balakrishnan

US: +1 (844) 746-0600

hello@spendedge.com