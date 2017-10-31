HORSHAM, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/17 -- With organizations grappling with what AI-powered recruiting will mean to them in 2018, the Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech 2017 conference is spotlighting this important advance at next month's event. Created by LRP, the parent company of Human Resource Executive® magazine and producers of the world-famous HR Technology Conference & Exposition®, the conference is being held November 28 - 30, 2017 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Florida.

AI covers machine learning, predictive analytics and natural language processing. Similar to what's been previously witnessed in the category of data science, the level of demand for AI expertise is growing; in 2017, the global AI market is expected to be worth approximately 2.42 billion U.S. dollars (1).

Presenting on artificial intelligence at Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech 2017 is industry analyst John Sumser of HRExaminer Research. His session titled "Artificial Intelligence: Making Sense Out of All the Claims" will be held Wednesday, November 29 at 11:00 a.m. Sumser acknowledged that while conducting a 90-day research project on artificial intelligence in HR and recruiting, he came across no fewer than eight separate companies claiming to be the first in AI in recruiting. Taking a closer look, he found "no firsts and precious little resembling AI." According to Sumser, the hype associated with AI is obscuring reality and, in this session, attendees will gain an understanding about emerging predictive technologies and the related costs of ownership.

A range of AI-powered recruiting technology leaders will be featured on the expo floor including Entelo, Paradox. AI, Restless Bandit, TextRecruit and WCN.

Conference co-chair Elaine Orler observed, "The ability to use state-of-the-art recruiting technology that leverages AI and predictive intelligence dramatically ensures significant competitive advantages for organizations seeking to make the right hires. And, while AI has been in the talent acquisition lexicon for a while, its impact has accelerated quickly in recent months with the advent of numerous new solutions. Sorting through the hype to ascertain what's ready for prime time takes access to experts and content that support better business decisions and the Recruiting Trends & Talent Tech 2017 conference is at the forefront of what AI means to talent acquisition teams."

