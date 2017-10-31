Provides new ways to complete successful IT and business transformation

MEGA International has added important new capabilities to HOPEX IT Portfolio Management that will help companies streamline IT investments faster, align them with rapidly evolving business priorities and complete business transformation initiatives sooner.

"Our solution, which has a typical ROI of 14 months or less, is often used when there are rapid changes in business environments. This is when CIOs see an urgent need to prioritize IT modernization as the best path to successful business transformation," explained Lucio de Risi, CEO, MEGA.

The additions to the HOPEX solution include:

new analysis and arbitration processes that can speed IT modernization via MEGA's new project portfolio management capabilities

ideation management, which drives innovation within business and IT communities and helps accelerate the demand management process

more data and metrics on technical debt and a cloud readiness index from the just-completed integration of the HOPEX software with CAST Highlight

For companies choosing to use IT modernization to drive business improvements, the expanded MEGA solution offers rich evaluation, transformation and project management capabilities to help the IT team select, prioritize and manage the right transformation projects and complete them faster and easier. This is accomplished through a new project portfolio management module, announced last month by MEGA, which is part of HOPEX IT Portfolio Management, HOPEX Business Architecture and HOPEX IT Architecture solutions.

MEGA and CAST previously announced their intention to integrate CAST Highlight with HOPEX IT Portfolio Management; this version of the HOPEX software is the first with that integration. CAST Highlight identifies software risks and cost savings opportunities by providing objective, fact-based insights on the health of application portfolios, including risk of failure, modernization complexities or maintenance effort and identifies factors that could speed up or slow down digital transformation.

About MEGA

MEGA International is a global software firm helping companies manage enterprise complexity by giving them an interactive view of their operations. Executives gain the visibility and information they need to make the right choices for effective governance and to strike the right balance between capacity for innovation, cost optimization and risk management. Backed by HOPEX software and MEGA consulting services, companies can boost business and IT agility in today's disruptive business environment. www.mega.com

