Global Food Contaminant Testing Market 2017-2021: Analysis By Technology, Contaminant & Food Type

The "Global Food Contaminant Testing Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global food contaminant testing market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.54% during the period 2017-2021.



The report, Global Food Contaminant Testing Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increased adoption of nanotechnology in food industry. One of the latest trends that will gain traction in the food contaminant testing market in the coming years is the increase in use of nanotechnology owing to its wide-ranging benefits in the food industry. The application of nanotechnology to food and agriculture industries is relatively recent compared to its use in other industries.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing number of consumer complaints and food recalls. Food recall is one of the biggest threats that impact the profitability of the food industry. It not only costs food company millions of dollars but also causes severe damage to its brand image. Increase in the number of consumer complaints and food recalls is therefore likely to propel the demand for food contaminant testing, thereby increasing the market growth.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Inappropriate sample preparation methodologies. The absence of appropriate sample preparation methodologies will be a major challenge for the food contaminant testing market. A major challenge in food testing is preparing the sample such that matrix interference is minimized. Matrix refers to molecules in the sample that are not targets and are present in such abundance that they drown out (or suppress) the weaker signal users are interested in (such as low-level contaminants).

Key vendors

Covance

Neogen

SGS

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other prominent vendors

ALS

AsureQuality

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Dairy Technical Services

Eurofins Scientific

Silliker

Others



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Technology



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Contaminant



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Food Type



Part 09: Geographical Segmentation



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Key Vendor Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mk3lxl/global_food

