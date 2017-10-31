AlphaDesk Announces Partnership With UnaVista

LONDON, October 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

AlphaDesk, the cloud-based Order Management and Portfolio Management System provider to hedge funds and other investment managers, has become a partner of UnaVista to provide MiFID 2 compliant transaction reporting.

Wendy Collins, MD, Global Strategic Partnerships at UnaVista, commented "We are delighted to be partnering with AlphaDesk to help their clients fully prepare for and comply with MiFID II transaction reporting. UnaVista's wealth of regulatory reporting experience will be key in helping their clients reduce regulatory and operational risk.

Joe Hurley, COO of Garraway Capital Management LLP, adds "Migrating to AlphaDesk this year has helped us manage our operating expenses, whilst improving STP and assisting in our preparation for the additional regulatory obligations associated with MiFID 2 compliance." Kevin Galliers, AlphaDesk's COO, says "The cost savings enabled through a public-cloud-based OMS/PMS can be directly allocated to the financial demands of regulation on the buy-side, and this is becoming more and more apparent as the January dead-line approaches."

About AlphaDesk

AlphaDesk delivers real-time order, portfolio, and operations management tools to fund managers. The managed cloud service supports multiple portfolios, strategies, asset types, currencies and custodians in a single, integrated solution. Using cutting edge cloud technologies AlphaDesk achieves unparalleled performance, functionality, and value for money.

About UnaVista

UnaVista is LSEG's hosted technology platform, helping firms reduce operational and regulatory risk. The platform assists over 5,000 counterparties reporting in excess of 5 billion transactions annually with 60,000 users in 86 countries. UnaVista's Partner Programme brings together the world's leading financial services technology and consultancy firms to help the markets become more efficient and reduce operational and regulatory risk. Located in more than 200 cities around the world, UnaVista's partner ecosystem provides clients with a wide variety of options to comply with regulations across the globe such as MiFID II, Global Derivative Reporting, CAT, MAR and many more.

About Garraway Capital Management LLP

Garraway Capital Management LLP is a boutique asset management firm that provides innovative investment strategies across traditional and alternative asset classes. Garraway is investment manager to Garraway Financial Trends and VT Garraway UK Equity Market Fund.

Press Contacts

press@alphadesk.com

Kevin Galliers

+44(0)-207-869-5168

newsroom@lseg.com

Ed Clark

+44(0)207-797-1222

info@garrawaycm.com

+44(0)203-771-3300