Conference Guests Will Learn How Location Intelligence Enables International Social and Environmental Progress

Esri, the global leader in spatial analytics, today announced that its founder and president, Jack Dangermond, will be a keynote speaker at the EFGS 2017 Conference in Dublin, Ireland, to be held Thursday, November 2 through Friday, November 3.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171031005908/en/

Esri, the global leader in spatial analytics, today announced that its founder and president, Jack Dangermond, will be a keynote speaker at the EFGS 2017 Conference in Dublin, Ireland, to be held Thursday, November 2 through Friday, November 3. (Photo: Business Wire)

The European Forum for Geography and Statistics (EFGS) started as a voluntary cooperation between National Statistical Institutions (NSIs) in the Nordic countries on the use of geographic information system (GIS) technology and statistics. Today, the EFGS has national contact persons from more than 40 states and territories and holds annual conferences and meetings.

Dangermond will be a keynote speaker at this year's conference to discuss the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and how Esri's location intelligence technology, known as The Science of Where, can help countries and engage communities around the world to achieve these goals.

WHO: Jack Dangermond, Esri Founder and President WHAT: EFGS 2017 Conference Keynote discussion detailing a new approach for monitoring the UN's SDGs and their progress using spatial analytics technology WHERE: Dublin Castle Dublin, Ireland D02 HW86 WHEN: Thursday, November 2, 9:40 a.m.-10:20 a.m. LEARN MORE: go.esri.com/ModernStatistics

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, offers the most powerful mapping and spatial analytics technology available. Since 1969, Esri has helped customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Today, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including the world's largest cities, most national governments, 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and more than 7,000 colleges and universities. Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and location analytics to inform the most authoritative maps in the world. Visit us at esri.com.

Copyright 2017 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri globe logo, The Science of Where, esri.com, and @esri.com are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171031005908/en/

Contacts:

Esri

Karen Richardson

Public Relations

Mobile: 587-873-0157

krichardson@esri.com