Global Military Medical & Humanitarian Trauma Care Innovations Market Forecast 2018-2028

LONDON, October 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Emergency Aids / On Field First Aid, Internal Fixator, External Fixator, Tourniquets, Stretchers, Bandages, XSTAT, Sternal Intraosseous, Screws, Nails, Unilateral & Bilateral Fixators, Circular Fixators, Hybrid Fixators, Upper Extremities, Lower Extremities, Hip and Pelvic, Lower Leg, Food and Ankle, Knee, Thigh, Torso, Upper Limbs, Cranium, Hospitals & Trauma Centres, Ambulatory Surgery Centres

The Global Military Medical & Humanitarian Trauma Care Innovations Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2016, the Internal Fixator segment accounted for 70.8%% of the Global Military Medical & Humanitarian Trauma Care Innovations Market.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )

How this report will benefit you

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.

In this brand new189-page reportyou will receive103 tables and 99 figures- all unavailable elsewhere.

The 189-page report provides clear detailed insight into the Global Military Medical & Humanitarian Trauma Care Innovations Market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.

Report Scope

• Global Military Medical & Humanitarian Trauma Care Innovations Market forecastsfrom2018-2028

• This report also breaks down therevenue forecastfor the Global Military Medical & Humanitarian Trauma Care Innovations Marketby Product Type:

-Emergency Aids / on Field First Aid: further broken down intoTourniquets, Stretchers, Bandages, XSTAT, Sternal Intraosseous

-Internal Fixator: further broken down intoScrews, Nails and Others

-External Fixator: further broken down intoUnilateral & Bilateral Fixators, Circular Fixators, Hybrid Fixators

-Others

This report provides aSWOT analysisfor each submarket.

• This report also breaks down therevenue forecastfor the Global Military Medical & Humanitarian Trauma Care Innovations Marketby Site of Surgery:

-Lower extremities:further broken down intoHip and Pelvic, Lower Leg, Food and Ankle, Knee, Thigh

-Upper extremities:further broken down intoTorso/Trunk, Upper Limbs, Cranium

• This report also breaks down therevenue forecastfor the Global Military Medical & Humanitarian Trauma Care Innovations Marketby End User:

- Hospitals & Trauma Centres

- Ambulatory Surgery Centres

• This report also breaks down therevenue forecastfor the Global Military Medical & Humanitarian Trauma Care Innovations Marketby regional and national market:

-North America:the US & Canada

-Europe:Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Italy and Rest of Europe

-Asia-Pacific:China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific

-Latin America:Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America

-Middle East & Africa:Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA

Each region isfurther segmented by product type, site of surgery and end user.

• Our study discusses theselected leading companiesthat are the major players in the Global Military Medical & Humanitarian Trauma Care Innovations Market:

- Johnson & Johnson

- Smith & Nephew

- B. Braun Melsungen AG

- Stryker Corporation

- Zimmer Biomet Holding, Inc.

- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

- CONMED Corporation

- Cardinal Health

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the Global Military Medical & Humanitarian Trauma Care Innovations Market. You find data, trends and predictions.

Buy our report todayGlobal Military Medical & Humanitarian Trauma Care Innovations Market Forecast 2018-2028: Emergency Aids / On Field First Aid, Internal Fixator, External Fixator, Tourniquets, Stretchers, Bandages, XSTAT, Sternal Intraosseous, Screws, Nails, Unilateral & Bilateral Fixators, Circular Fixators, Hybrid Fixators, Upper Extremities, Lower Extremities, Hip and Pelvic, Lower Leg, Food and Ankle, Knee, Thigh, Torso/Trunk, Upper Limbs, Cranium, Hospitals & Trauma Centres, Ambulatory Surgery Centres.

To request a report overview of this report please email Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or call Tel: +44-(0)-20-7336-6100

Or click on https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2033/Global-Military-Medical-Humanitarian-Trauma-Care-Innovations-Market-Forecast-2018-2028

Companies Mentioned in This Report

B. Braun Medical India Pvt. Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Biomet

Cardinal Health

CONMED Corporation

DeOst group

DePuy Synthes

Emerge Medical

EuroCiencia Colombia

Hill-Rom

Honeywell International Inc.

Howard Wright Europe Limited

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

MedShape, Inc.

Nextremity Solutions, Inc.

NORMED Medizin-Technik GmbH

Orthofix Holdings, Inc

Orthovera

Oyster Medisafe Limited

Panakeia, LLC

PerSys Medical

Pyng Medical

Response Ortho

RevMedx, Inc.

Small Bone Innovations, Inc.

Smith & Nephew

Stanmore Implants Worldwide Limited

Stryker Corporation

TyTek Group

Ulrich GmbH & Co.

Zimmer Holdings, Inc.

To see a report overview please email Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com