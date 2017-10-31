Metsä Wood: Maarten van der Breggen Receives First Open Source Wood Award

WASHINGTON, October 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The first Open Source Wood Award has been won by Dutch architect Maarten van der Breggen for his Maskeradebuilding concept. Maskerade is a modular system using the standard structural possibilities of KERTO LVL. The system is based on a vertical way of building and enables up to five storeys to be built in just a day, both wind- and waterproof!Metsä Wood's Open Source Wood initiative is a call to action to architects, designers and engineers to join forces, share innovation and contribute knowledge about large-scale, modular wood construction.

"Maskerade is based on the production of off-site manufactured wooden elements from Kerto LVL beams and studs. The elements are designed with a long-term vision of flexibility and sustainability and give architects and engineers freedom of design and material use. Customers, on the other hand, can choose the look and feel they prefer.

"I am an architect, and it is important to me to share the principles of designing with Maskerade," says van der Breggen. "Sharing through an Open Source platform is necessary in order to achieve an industrial way of producing elements, innovation and marketing. Only together will we be able to increase the amount of wooden buildings."

"Maskerade is a proven building method already used in many buildings. It is industrially produced by assembling prefabricated elements for floors, walls and facades, and it enables the building process to be fast, light and green. That is why we have chosen Maskerade as the first winner. I hope this award encourages other engineers and architects to share their innovations in Open Source Wood," says Mikko Saavalainen, SVP Business Development, Metsä Wood.

Metsä Wood is calling on all architects and engineers to share their innovations in wood construction. The objective is to share knowledge about prefabricated elements and grow the use of wood in construction. Metsä is now sharing its own innovations and offering EUR 30,000 in prize money during 2017 to exceptional designs.

