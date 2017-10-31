Elektrenai, Lithuania, 2017-10-31 15:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB, company code 302648707, registered office at Elektrines st. 21, Elektrenai (hereinafter referred to as the Company). The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by the Company is 635 083 615, ISIN code - LT0000128571.



The Company announces preliminary financial results for 9 months of 2017:



9 months of 2017 9 months of 2016 Change --------------------------------------------------------- Sales revenue EUR 96.7 mln EUR 100.9 mln -4.2% --------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA EUR 38.4 mln EUR 31.6 mln +21.5% --------------------------------------------------------- Net profit EUR 19.7 mln EUR 22.0 mln -10.6% ---------------------------------------------------------



Electricity produced at power plants controlled by the Company:



9 months of 2017 9 months of 2016 Change -------------------------------------------------------------------- Elektrenai Complex 129.3 GWh 308.0 GWh -58.0% -------------------------------------------------------------------- Kruonis PSHP 404.3 GWh 411.3 GWh -1.7% -------------------------------------------------------------------- Kaunas A. Brazauskas HPP 317.6 GWh 257.3 GWh +23.4% --------------------------------------------------------------------



Electricity generation in Kaunas Algirdas Brazauskas HPP increased almost by one fourth in 9 months of 2017, compared to 9 months of 2016, due to the record watery year. This helped to compensate decrease of the Company's sales revenue, which occurred because of a significant decrease of electricity production at Elektrenai Complex.



Higher electricity production at the hydroelectric power plant has a positive impact on the Company's EBITDA indicator. However, the growth in EBITDA in 9 months of 2017, compared to 9 month of 2016, is mostly explained by the fact that Company's revenue from regulated activities are no longer affected by the regulation of commercial generation profits and results of the inspection of the Company's activity in 2010-2012.



