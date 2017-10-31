GUELPH, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/17 -- The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) is pleased to announce its first team - naming Guelph Professional Basketball Club (team name to be chosen at a later date) as the league's first entrant. The City of Guelph is proud to partner with the CEBL's Launch Committee in bringing professional basketball to the City's beautiful downtown spectator facility, the Sleeman Centre. The team will appoint a Director of Operations in the coming weeks, after which the organization will begin connecting with its host region.

For more information visit www.cebl.ca

About the Canadian Elite Basketball League

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) is a domestic professional men's basketball league with teams located across Canada. The CEBL will provide sports fans with a premium entertainment option while also allowing players, coaches and other stakeholders the opportunity to engage in the sport of basketball at the highest level. The CEBL will operate in accordance with the player and referee standards set by Canada Basketball, the National Sporting Organization for the sport of Basketball in Canada. The league will proudly adhere to the International Basketball Federation's (FIBA) rules and regulations.

