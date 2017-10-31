Taylor Morrison Home Corporation: Taylor Morrison Announces New Release of Luxury Homes at Wilder, Orinda

ORINDA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2017 / Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC), leading national homebuilder and developer recognized as America's Most Trusted™ Home Builder for 2017, announces the release of brand new luxury single-family homes at Wilder, a luxury master planned community surrounded by 1,300 acres of protected, natural open space in Northern California's Contra Costa County.

Starting at $2.1 million, the homes range from approximately 3,475 to 4,877 square feet and 4 to 5 bedrooms. They include 4.5 to 5.5 baths, 3-to-4-car garages, and come in a variety of one-and-two-story floorplan designs and architectural elevations including East Bay Arts and Crafts, Orinda Ranch, Spanish Colonial Revival, East Bay Cottage and Adobe Ranch.

All homes are open concept with amenities including Thermador® appliances, 42" upper cabinetry in kitchens, hardwood and tile flooring, LED recessed lighting, gas fireplaces, Nest® thermostats, and so much more. Offering the perfect blend of indoor and outdoor living, select homes include entry courtyards, covered patios, and terraces that take advantage of the panoramic valley and mountain views.

"The Wilder lifestyle is one tied to family, community and nature," stated Joyce Lee, VP, Sales and Marketing, Bay Area Division, Taylor Morrison. "Residents will have access to an impressive array of amenities including a private swim and recreation center with community event spaces, a 6,600 square foot Art + Garden Center, five community ballfields, and an extensive network of trails and pathways."

Quality primary and secondary education is another drawcard for prospective homeowners. Wilder residents can attend Orinda's award-winning public schools or select from some of the East Bay's best private schools, which are in close proximity.

Wilder's covetable location puts it a mere 25 minutes from San Francisco and just 5 minutes from Orinda's charming downtown. Named the second friendliest town in America by Forbes magazine, Orinda is home to many eclectic shops, restaurants, cafes, festivals and farmers markets.

The Taylor Morrison at Wilder Sales Center is open on weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m and by appointment only from Monday to Friday. To stay updated on sales and community information, prospective homebuyers are encouraged to sign up for the Taylor Morrison at Wilder interest list at Orindawilder.com or call the Sales Center at (925) 557-2072.

About Taylor Morrison

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) is a leading national homebuilder and developer that has been recognized as America's Most Trusted™ Home Builder for 2016 and 2017 by Lifestory Research. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona Taylor Morrison operates under two well-established brands, Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes, serving a wide array of consumer groups from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury, and 55 plus buyers. In Texas, Darling Homes builds communities with a focus on individuality and custom detail while delivering on the Taylor Morrison standard of excellence. For more information about Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes, please visit www.taylormorrison.com or www.darlinghomes.com.

About Wilder, Orinda

Located in the City of Orinda, Wilder is a new luxury community comprised of 245 homesites including new homes from local builder Davidon Homes and national builder Taylor Morrison, and custom homesites and homes from builder and master developer Brooks Street. Featuring a private recreation and social club with a competition pool, fitness center, yoga studios, and private event spaces, an innovative art and garden center, five ballfields, an extensive network of trails for hiking and biking, and a prime location, nestled in the rolling hills of Contra Costa County, just 25 minutes from downtown San Francisco, there are many ways to love life at Wilder. To explore the possibilities, visit OrindaWilder.com.

SOURCE: Taylor Morrison Home Corporation