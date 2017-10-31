

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Facebook says that content uploaded by Russia-based operatives aimed at manipulating US politics during last year's presidential election was more extensive than first thought.



Roughly 126 million Facebook users in the United States may have seen posts, stories or other content created by Russian government-backed trolls around Election Day, according to the social networking site.



Russian trolls created 80,000 Facebook posts between January 2015 and August 2017. About 29 million Americans saw those posts directly in their News Feed over that two-year period.



Previously, Facebook had only shared information on ads purchased by Kremlin-tied accounts, revealing that they reached more than 10 million U. S. users.



Facebook, Google and Twitter plan to tell congressional investigators this week that the scope of Russia's campaign to spread disinformation on their sites - and to potentially disrupt the 2016 U.S. presidential race - is much broader than the companies initially reported.



Tech news site Recode said that Google, which previously had not commented on its internal investigation, will break its silence. The search engine giant confirmed that it discovered about $4,700 worth of search-and-display ads with dubious Russian ties. It also reported 18 YouTube channels associated with the Kremlin's disinformation efforts, as well as a number of Gmail addresses that 'were used to open accounts on other platforms.'



And Twitter will reportedly tell Congress that it found more than 2,700 accounts tied to a known Russian-sponsored organization called the Internet Research Agency.



Recode says the companies' explanations may not satisfy an ever-expanding chorus of critics on Capitol Hill. Lawmakers are increasingly demanding that Facebook, Google and Twitter step up their efforts to counter the Kremlin's attempts to sow political and social discord - or else face more regulation by the U. S. government.



Tuesday, Colin Stretch, the general counsel of Facebook; Richard Salgado, the director of law enforcement and information security at Google; and Sean Edgett, the acting general counsel of Twitter are scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee led by Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham.



Wednesday, Facebook's Stretch and Twitter's Edgett will return to the Capitol and submit to two back-to-back sessions before the House and Senate Intelligence Committees. There, they'll be joined by Kent Walker, the general counsel of Google.



Recode reports that Twitter plans to unveil during its testimony to Congress that the company had discovered and suspended 2,752 accounts tied to known Kremlin trolls.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX