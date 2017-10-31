

PETAH TIKVA (dpa-AFX) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) said that the United States District Court for the District of Delaware has ruled in the Company's favor in patent litigation involving Teva's abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) directed to a generic version of Valeant's Uceris (budesonide ER) tablets.



At trial in May, the Court found that Plaintiffs did not meet the threshold to establish infringement, and the Court has now issued its written decision confirming that Teva's ANDA product does not infringe the asserted patent.



Uceris had annual sales of approximately $191 million in the U.S., according to IMS data as of September 2017.



