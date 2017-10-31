Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, October 31
PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company')
Legal Entity Identifier 2138008U8QPGAESFYA48
All data as at 30 September 2017
This data will be available on the Company's website, http://www.pacific-assets.co.uk shortly.
Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 30 September 2017
|Top Ten Equity Holdings
|%
|Vitasoy International Holdings
|6.7
|Tech Mahindra
|4.9
|Standard Foods
|4.0
|Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
|3.8
|Marico
|3.8
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|3.7
|Chroma ATE
|2.9
|Ayala Corp.
|2.8
|E.SUN Financial Holding Co.
|2.8
|China Mengniu Dairy Co.
|2.8
|Total
|38.2
|Geographical breakdown
|%
|India
|34.6
|Taiwan
Philippines
|16.8
8.2
|Hong Kong
|6.7
|Indonesia
|5.1
|Bangladesh
|4.7
|Sri Lanka
Thailand
|3.7
2.8
|China
Others
Cash
|2.8
9.2
5.4
|Total
|100.0
- ENDS-
31 October 2017
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary