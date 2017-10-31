Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company')

Legal Entity Identifier 2138008U8QPGAESFYA48

All data as at 30 September 2017

This data will be available on the Company's website, http://www.pacific-assets.co.uk shortly.

Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 30 September 2017

Top Ten Equity Holdings % Vitasoy International Holdings 6.7 Tech Mahindra 4.9 Standard Foods 4.0 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 3.8 Marico 3.8 Kotak Mahindra Bank 3.7 Chroma ATE 2.9 Ayala Corp. 2.8 E.SUN Financial Holding Co. 2.8 China Mengniu Dairy Co. 2.8 Total 38.2 Geographical breakdown % India 34.6 Taiwan

Philippines 16.8

8.2 Hong Kong 6.7 Indonesia 5.1 Bangladesh 4.7 Sri Lanka

Thailand 3.7

2.8 China

Others

Cash 2.8

9.2

5.4 Total 100.0

31 October 2017

