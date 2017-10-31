sprite-preloader
31.10.2017
Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

London, October 31

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc (the "Company')

Legal Entity Identifier 2138008U8QPGAESFYA48

All data as at 30 September 2017

This data will be available on the Company's website, http://www.pacific-assets.co.uk shortly.

Pacific Assets Trust plc as at 30 September 2017

Top Ten Equity Holdings%
Vitasoy International Holdings6.7
Tech Mahindra4.9
Standard Foods4.0
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing3.8
Marico3.8
Kotak Mahindra Bank3.7
Chroma ATE2.9
Ayala Corp.2.8
E.SUN Financial Holding Co.2.8
China Mengniu Dairy Co.2.8
Total38.2
Geographical breakdown%
India34.6
Taiwan
Philippines		16.8
8.2
Hong Kong6.7
Indonesia5.1
Bangladesh4.7
Sri Lanka
Thailand		3.7
2.8
China
Others
Cash		2.8
9.2
5.4
Total100.0

31 October 2017

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary


