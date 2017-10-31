Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB (hereinafter - ESO or the Company), identification code 304151376, registered office placed at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.



Electricity and natural gas distribution company ESO during the nine months of 2017 earned EUR 56.7 million net profit - 21.7% less compared to January-September of 2016. Net profit decreased due to lower revenue.



The Company's revenue during January-September of 2017 amounted to EUR 446.3 million and, compared to the same period of 2016, decreased by 6.8%, when it totalled EUR 478.8 million. Revenue decreased due to lower electricity and natural gas distribution service prices to the customers.



During January-September of 2017 ESO EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) amounted to EUR 102.2 million - 16.8% less compared to the same period of 2016, when EBITDA was equal to EUR 122.9 million.



Representative for Public Relations Akvile Adomaityte, tel. +370 684 12130.