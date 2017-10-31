Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Programmable Logic Controllers Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the IT industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of programmable logic controllers and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171031005810/en/

Global Programmable Logic Controllers Procurement Market Intelligence Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

"The growth of the global PLC market can be attributed to the increase in demand for compact PLCs that can perform complex automation functions, especially in the industrial automation sector," says SpendEdge procurement research analyst Bhuvaneshwari Udayakumar. "Major suppliers in the industry focus on the development of compact PLCs with high processing speeds to cater to buyers' demand, especially from industrial automation and energy sectors," added Bhuvaneshwari.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on cost-saving aspects of procurement and optimization of category spend.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Insights

The global demand for PLCs is attributed mainly to the increase in the need for automation in manufacturing industries, especially in regions such as APAC and North America. For instance, the demand for industrial. Also, major end-user industries such as automotive, pulp and paper, packaging, and oil and gas, further contribute to the growth of the global PLCs market.

Buyers need to procure PLCs with advanced features to enhance production process. Employing faster processors and CPUs that have large memory space will help buyers to enhance the efficiency of the production process, reduce the need to frequently upgrade the PLC and obtain a competitive edge in the market.

One of the key challenges faced by buyers includes obsolescence of technology. Technological advances are occurring at a rapid pace in the PLCs industry, which is reducing the lifespans of existing products. Therefore to stay in the forefront buyers in this market need to consider the advances in technology and try to incorporate changes as and when required.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Programmable Logic Controllers Market: Pricing Trends

Cost-plus pricing model and fixed pricing model are the two widely adopted pricing models in the PLC market. The cost-plus pricing model is extensively adopted by large organizations as they require highly-customized products based on project requirements. Moreover, most large organizations have already deployed PLCs in their production process and are now replacing it with new devices or upgrading them to enhance their operational process. Thus, they often prefer to opt for cost-plus pricing model, which allows better cost savings when compared to fixed pricing.

Get unlimited access to all our reports. Our Insights platform provides ready-to-use procurement research reports, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day trial now

We also customize reports to meet clients' requirements.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Computer Aided Design (CAD) Software Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Projector Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Predictive Analytics Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Procurement Software Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171031005810/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Shilpa Balakrishnan

US: +1 (844) 746-0600

hello@spendedge.com