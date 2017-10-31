sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 31.10.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,465  Euro		-0,002
-0,43 %
WKN: A0RM2N ISIN: KYG215AT1023 Ticker-Symbol: 0CZ 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINA ZHONGWANG HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHINA ZHONGWANG HOLDINGS LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,492
0,522
18:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHINA ZHONGWANG HOLDINGS LTD
CHINA ZHONGWANG HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHINA ZHONGWANG HOLDINGS LTD0,465-0,43 %