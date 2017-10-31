Yellowfin Launches the Next Generation of Analytics for Faster, Better Insights

While Other BI Tools Tell You What Happened, Yellowfin Now Tells You Why It Happened

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellowfin BI today announced availability of Yellowfin 7.4, a revolutionary step in business intelligence and analytics. While other BI tools can tell you what happened, Yellowfin 7.4 uses machine learning, human collaboration, and automation to help people get to why something happened significantly faster.

"This represents a major step in solving the problems enterprises face in answering not only what happened, but why," states Yellowfin CEO Glen Rabie. "There are automation tools within Yellowfin 7.4 to accelerate decision-making across the organization, allowing people to get to 'Why?' faster. Combined with our new data transformation capabilities make Yellowfin 7.4 a complete,end-to-end analytics platform."

Three key enhancements

There are three main enhancements in Yellowfin 7.4 that make this a complete end-to-end analytics platform. Automated insights allow business users to automatically discover why something happened without adding to data analysts' workload, while assisted data discovery delivers the most relevant and meaningful results to data analysts from their queries, eliminating hours of looking for pertinent data. Data transformation enable data stewards to transform data to meet enterprise requirements. Meanwhile, advanced analytics brings data-science models into Yellowfin to be utilized within the corporate reporting platform faster.

Automated insights deliver true self-service

True self-service allows business users to get the information they need along with the ability to dig into the data and get to the reasons why something happened. Automated insights within Yellowfin 7.4 allows business users to take advantage of built-in machine learning and complex algorithms, to get to the why faster.

Assisted data discovery helps analysts clear backlog

Almost all data analysts have a backlog of work. Yellowfin provides assisted data discovery which allows data analysts to pose questions and have meaningful results provided instantly. With these automated results, analysts can quickly refine and interpret results. This allows data analysts to add greater value, supporting business users in getting to why faster.

Data transformation speeds access to answers

The data transformation capabilities within Yellowfin 7.4 allow data stewards to do the most common transformation tasks, as well as hook into web connectors like Salesforce and Google Analytics using a drag-and-drop graphical interface. Because the transformation tool is completely integrated with the analytics platform, Yellowfin helps people clean, blend, enrich, and transform data without learning a scripting language.

Advanced data analytics moves data science models into production faster

Yellowfin 7.4 unites data-science models, corporate data, and the different business units together through one analytics platform, so that new data-science models can be quickly utilized throughout an organization. Yellowfin 7.4 also helps data scientists develop analytical applications faster, using app integrations like R, Python, PMML, PFA, and H2o.ai support.

Developed by users for users

"I joined Yellowfin specifically to create the product I've always needed during my career on the customer side of the business," says Yellowfin CTO (and former Head of Procurement Operations at National Australia Bank) Brad Scarff. "Automating insights allows both analysts and business users to work smarter and get to the answers they need faster."

About Yellowfin

Most BI companies can tell customers what happened. Yellowfin tells them why it happened. Yellowfin is a global Business Intelligence (BI) and analytics platform dedicated to solving real enterprise analytics challenges, and helping business people understand not only what happened, but why. Founded in 2003 in response to the complexity and costs associated with implementing and using traditional BI tools, Yellowfin is a highly intuitive, 100-percent Web-based reporting and analytics platform. Yellowfin has been included in four consecutive Gartner Magic Quadrants, the Forrester Wave, and consistently scored as a leader in key categories of the BI Survey from BARC. More than 25,000 organizations, and more than three million end-users across 75 different countries use Yellowfin every day.

For more information about Yellowfin BI, visit www.yellowfinbi.com.

For product-specific information, please visit https://www.yellowfinbi.com/platform/whatsnew.

