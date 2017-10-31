sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 31.10.2017

WKN: A0BKK5 ISIN: NO0010112675 Ticker-Symbol: R3Q 
Aktie:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
31.10.2017 | 15:28
(2 Leser)
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

REC Silicon ASA: REC Silicon - Mandatory Notification of Trade

Tore Torvund, President and CEO of REC Silicon ASA ("the Company") has on October 31, 2017 bought 200,000 shares in the Company at NOK 1.05 per share.

Mr. Torvund is a primary insider of REC Silicon.

After the transaction, Mr. Torvund has a total holding of 1,331,486 shares in REC Silicon ASA.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Source: REC Silicon ASA via Globenewswire

