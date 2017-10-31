Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Moving Services Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the logistics, warehousing and transportation industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of moving services and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The growth of the global moving services market can be attributed to the growing demand for global relocation services and adoption of extensive mobility programs by corporates," says SpendEdge procurement research analyst Tridib Bora. "The demand for commercial moves has been increasing steadily in developed markets because of stable economic conditions," added Tridib.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Insights

Increased outsourcing of moving services by buyers, owing to high maturity of suppliers in handling movement of complex or fragile materials across geographies has led to the higher adoption of moving services. The demand for moving services will continue to increase as companies are renewing their mobility programs to move talents to foreign markets.

Procurement managers need to engage with suppliers that adopt technologies such as telematics and mobile GPS. It can reduce costs by reducing fuel costs and scheduling the fastest route possible for the transfer of shipment. Also, buyers can track the shipment and get real-time data through sensors installed in transportation fleet.

One of the key challenges faced by buyers in this market includes the lack of dedicated teams to handle claims-related requests as many suppliers do not have a dedicated team to process and handle claims. Buyers are not informed about the process to be followed to initiate a claim in case of any mishap during the transit. Therefore the buyers need to identify suppliers that provide a single point of contact to handle claims and reduce response time to resolve issues.

Moving Services Market Pricing Trends

The Cost plus and flat-fee structure are widely adopted pricing models in the global moving services market due to reduced administrative complexity within the pricing model. The cost-plus pricing model enables buyers to benchmark pricing structures to evaluate which quote suits their requirements. The flat-fee pricing model offers an advantage by reducing overall management complexities. The rate-per-man hour pricing model is an efficient model for standalone services, as buyers have clarity on their service requirements.

