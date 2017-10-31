Global Calcium Carbide Market - Analysis, Trends & Forecasts to 2021

DUBLIN, October 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global calcium carbide market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.49% during the period 2017-2021 .

The report, Global Calcium Carbide Market 2017-2021 , has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing demand for the use of energy and solid waste. The challenge to reduce the emission level of carbon dioxide from the construction industry has raised the demand for eco-friendly raw materials and products in the process of production. This goal is achieved by using the waste generated from industrial and agricultural activities. The eco-friendly alternative pozzolans like rice husk ash, fly ash, and silica fume are used as alternatives for cement. Calcium carbide residue (CCR) is the by-product, which is produced from the synthesis of acetylene gas. Research says that the by-products have enhanced the mechanical properties and the durability of acetylene. CCR is used as a substitute in concrete for portable cement.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the growing demand for PVC. Calcium carbide is used extensively in various applications, like automotive, construction and buildings, electrical and electronics, and flooring, due to its improved performance and excellent properties coupled with economical cost and availability. The production of PVC is dominated by the use of ethylene, globally; however, in China, it is highly dominated by the use of calcium carbide, because of the presence of abundant coal reserves. The growing need from various industries has led to the persistent expansion of capacity, and has increased the sales channels and exports that are driving the growth of the PVC market.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Ban on calcium carbide in the ripening of fruits. Calcium carbide produces acetylene on reacting with the moisture present in fruits and aids the ripening of fruits. Calcium carbide is used because it is cost-effective, easier to use and easily available, and yields quicker results. Calcium carbide is used in lumps on the sheet spread with fruits, and is left for 24-32 hours to ripen them.

