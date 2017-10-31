RESAAS Services Inc.: Mainstreet Organization of REALTORS(R) Selects RESAAS as Benefit for Entire Membership

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2017 / RESAAS Services Inc. (CSE: RSS, OTCQX: RSASF), a cloud-based social business platform for licensed real estate professionals, is pleased to announce that it has signed a three-year agreement with Mainstreet Organization of REALTORS®.

This software-as-a-service (SaaS) agreement provides access to RESAAS for all 16,000 member agents within Mainstreet Organization of REALTORS® (MORe). MORe agents will be granted secure access to a private area within RESAAS specifically for members of this association, which provides an elegant way to unite their agent roster, helping their membership communicate more efficiently.

"We are thrilled to bring RESAAS to our market and watch what this new benefit can do for our members," said Karen Irace, President at Mainstreet Organization of REALTORS®. "As one of the largest local associations, we have a growing membership spanning many counties throughout Illinois, so I'm particularly excited to see how our members use RESAAS amongst themselves to facilitate better communication and more deals."

Mainstreet Organization of REALTORS® is the 6th largest local real estate association in the United States. The geographical distribution of its membership stretches as far north as Libertyville, IL, and as far south as Tinley Park, IL.

"Serving a real estate market with a large footprint comes with a great deal of challenges, none less than efficiently communicating to an audience spread so far and wide, and so vast," said Tom Rossiter, CEO at RESAAS. "We are excited to begin working with the team at Mainstreet Organization to put our technology to use throughout the markets they serve, and bringing their members the communication vehicle they deserve to elevate their businesses."

The Mainstreet Organization of REALTORS® joins other progressive real estate associations already leveraging RESAAS' technology to empower their members, including the following major markets: San Francisco, CA, San Diego, CA, Miami, FL, Austin, TX, Alameda, CA, Rhode Island, RI, Delta, CA, Oakland/Berkeley, CA, Prescott, AZ, and El Paso, TX.

About RESAAS Services Inc.

RESAAS is a cloud-based social business platform built for licensed real estate professionals. RESAAS brings proprietary real-time technology into the business of real estate and transforms how real estate listing data flows between real estate agents, brokers, associations, and MLSs.

Visit www.resaas.com.

On Behalf of RESAAS

Danielle Sissons

VP Operations

RESAAS Services Inc.

Telephone: (604) 558-2929; Email: danielle.sissons@resaas.com

Investor Relations

Scott Young

RESAAS Services Inc.

Telephone: 1 (705) 888-2756; Email: scott.young@resaas.com

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the content of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release and the RESAAS website referenced herein contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including but not limited to statements regarding the company's technology platform. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by RESAAS' management, including future plans for the design and development of the company's technology platform.

Forward-looking information is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the company's control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking information. Although RESAAS believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information because RESAAS can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. The Forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date of this press release. RESAAS disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: RESAAS Services Inc.