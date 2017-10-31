

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consumerist.com, a non-profit consumer affairs website, was shut down as a stand-alone site on Monday, with one of the top editors of the site alleging mismanagement as the reason for the closure.



Consumerist.com, operated by Consumer Reports, informed readers about the closure on its website by saying that it would be its last post as a stand-alone site. Consumerist.com and Consumer Reports are run by the not-for-profit Consumers Union and do not accept any paid ads.



'We're deeply proud of all the work we've done on behalf of consumers, from exposing shady practices by secretive cable companies to pushing for action against dodgy payday lenders. We've had a tremendous run as a standalone site. Now you'll be able to get the same great coverage of consumer issues as part of Consumer Reports, our parent organization,' Consumerist.com said.



However, Deputy Executive Editor Chris Morran blamed mismanagement by Marta Tellado, the CEO of the Consumers Union, as the reason for shutting down the title.



'I'd like to thank @MLTellado for making @consumerist the scapegoat for her inability to run @ConsumerReports,' Morran tweeted.



In a memo to Consumerist staff, Tellado said that transition of Consumerist from a standalone site and bringing key elements of consumer content onto Consumer Reports is effective immediately, and most of the Consumerist staff will depart from Consumer Reports.



According to Tellado, the change would ensure that Consumer Reports was able to better maximize its investments and resources as the company works to effect change in the marketplace.



'@MLTellado says the @consumerist 'voice' is being integrated into @ConsumerReports but how? She fired all the writers,' Morran said in another tweet.



In response to questions by readers about the future of the Consumerist site, Consumerist.com said that existing Consumerist content will be preserved on Consumerist for the immediate future.



While some Consumerist stories have already been added to the Consumer Reports site, more stories will be added in the coming weeks and months.



Consumer Reports also said it will offer a RSS feed of Consumer Reports content in the next few weeks and was developing a longer-term strategy for the Consumerist brand moving forward.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX