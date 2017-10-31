Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO., LTD.

ANNOUNCEMENT ON

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.51(1) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

In accordance with laws and regulations including the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, the Listing Rules and the overall requirement on incorporation of Party-building work into the Articles of Association of Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (the "Articles of Association"), the board of directors (the "Board") of Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (the "Company") proposed to amend the Articles of Association, based on the actual circumstances of the Company.

At the board meeting convened on October 31, 2017, the proposal in relation to the amendments to the Articles of Association was considered and approved. Such proposal will be submitted to the extraordinary general meeting of the Company for consideration and approval.

Details regarding the amendments to the Articles of Association will be stated in the circular on relevant proposal to be despatched to the shareholders.





