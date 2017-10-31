Norsk Hydro: Norsk Hydro: Invitation to Hydro's Capital Markets Day November 30 and December 1, 2017

Please find attached the invitation to Hydro's Capital Markets Day on November 30 and December 1, 2017, in London.



Due to a limited number of places, we kindly ask you to register your interest by November 13 through the following link, www.hydro.com/cmd (http://www.hydro.com/cmd). We will confirm your participation shortly thereafter.



Best regards,



Investor Relations in Hydro



Investor contact

Contact Stian Hasle

Cellular +47 97736022

E-mail Stian.Hasle@hydro.com (mailto:Pål.Kildemo@hydro.com)





CMD invitation 2017 (http://hugin.info/106/R/2146137/822898.pdf)



