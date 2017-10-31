

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) confirmed that it recently rejected an unsolicited proposal from Emerson (EMR) received on October 10, 2017 to acquire Rockwell Automation for consideration consisting of $107.50 per share in cash and 225 million shares of Emerson common stock, valued at $107.50 per share based on Emerson's 30-day volume weighted average share price of $62.92 as of October 10, 2017.



Rockwell Automation noted that the October 10, 2017 proposal followed an unsolicited proposal from Emerson on August 2, 2017 to acquire the Company for $200 per share, with approximately half of the consideration in cash and half in Emerson common stock.



Rockwell Automation said that its Board unanimously determined that each of Emerson's proposals was not in the best interest of Rockwell Automation or its shareowners.



