The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 30 October 2017 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1370.58 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1357.70 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1391.07 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1378.19 p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

