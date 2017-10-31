sprite-preloader
31.10.2017 | 15:45
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, October 31

The company announces the following unaudited data
as at 30 October 2017 - Using BID Valuations
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value1370.58p
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*1357.70p
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value1391.07p
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*1378.19p
*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
source: Interactive Data
For more information please visit our website at
www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/

