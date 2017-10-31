3D Medical Imaging Equipment Market in the US 2017-2021: Analysis By Product, Application & End User

DUBLIN, October 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "3D Medical Imaging Equipment Market in the US 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The report forecasts the 3D medical imaging equipment market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 5.11% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, 3D Medical Imaging Equipment Market in the US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the emergence of hybrid medical imaging equipment. Hybrid imaging techniques like SPECT/PET, SPECT/CT, PET/MRI, and PET/CT are some of the fastest emerging imaging technologies in the modern medicine. They are widely used in neurology, oncology, cardiology, and many other therapeutic areas. PET imaging is widely used in oncology, while SPECT imaging is used for diseases related to cardiology. Further, PET/CT and SPECT/CT deliver an accurate diagnosis, exact locations of tumors, and many other clinical indications. PET/CT combines spatial resolution and sensitivity of CT scan, thus, enhancing the diagnosis.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the advent of cloud technology. Cloud computing has successfully transformed the healthcare system. It has enabled the transfer of medical information from multiple sources at any time from anywhere and on any mobile device. Thus, benefiting the healthcare in delivering the data to medical providers in case of emergency. Since a large amount of imaging data is generated through medical imaging this technology can provide a platform for storing the data and with convenient and easy accessibility. For instance, only in the US about 400 million procedures were being performed which utilizes medical imaging procedures.
Key vendors
- GE Healthcare
- Koninklijke Philips
- Siemens Healthineers
- Fujifilm
Other prominent vendors
- Analogic
- ContextVision
- Dentsply Sirona
- EOS image
- Esaote
- Fuel 3D Technologies
- Viking Systems
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application
Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cz6rpg/3d_medical
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716