3D Medical Imaging Equipment Market in the US 2017-2021: Analysis By Product, Application & End User

DUBLIN, October 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "3D Medical Imaging Equipment Market in the US 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The report forecasts the 3D medical imaging equipment market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 5.11% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, 3D Medical Imaging Equipment Market in the US 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the emergence of hybrid medical imaging equipment. Hybrid imaging techniques like SPECT/PET, SPECT/CT, PET/MRI, and PET/CT are some of the fastest emerging imaging technologies in the modern medicine. They are widely used in neurology, oncology, cardiology, and many other therapeutic areas. PET imaging is widely used in oncology, while SPECT imaging is used for diseases related to cardiology. Further, PET/CT and SPECT/CT deliver an accurate diagnosis, exact locations of tumors, and many other clinical indications. PET/CT combines spatial resolution and sensitivity of CT scan, thus, enhancing the diagnosis.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the advent of cloud technology. Cloud computing has successfully transformed the healthcare system. It has enabled the transfer of medical information from multiple sources at any time from anywhere and on any mobile device. Thus, benefiting the healthcare in delivering the data to medical providers in case of emergency. Since a large amount of imaging data is generated through medical imaging this technology can provide a platform for storing the data and with convenient and easy accessibility. For instance, only in the US about 400 million procedures were being performed which utilizes medical imaging procedures.

Key vendors

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips

Siemens Healthineers

Fujifilm

Other prominent vendors

Analogic

ContextVision

Dentsply Sirona

EOS image

Esaote

Fuel 3D Technologies

Viking Systems

Others



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 08: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cz6rpg/3d_medical

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716