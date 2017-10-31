

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Inc. (LUV) is partnering with Warner Music Nashville to have the label's artists perform in-flight concerts for the airline's passengers, according to media reports.



Southwest Airlines calls its in-flight concerts 'Live at 35,' as it happens at an altitude of about 35,000 feet. The program will bring live pop-country music to Southwest passengers on select flights.



However, these in-flight concerts are not new, they have actually been happening on Southwest flights since 2011. According to Billboard, Southwest had launched the 'Live at 35' in-air concert series in 2011 'as a curiosity.'



Southwest and Warner Music Nashville are said to have recently made a deal to make their mid-air concert series official. However, the mid-air concerts will be on select Southwest Airlines flights and will not be announced beforehand.



Country artist Devin Dawson recently performed as part of the 'Live at 35' series on a flight from Nashville to Philadelphia.



However, the airline's customers took to social media to express their opinion on the in-flight concerts. One person took to Twitter to advise Southwest to focus on good food, leg room, and clean bathrooms, instead of in-flight concerts.



Another person tweeted that literally nobody asked for live bands, while yet another tweeted that free wifi on flights would be nice.



