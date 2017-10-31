MyDUISolution.com, an Online Tool That Helps Connect People Convicted of DUI to Those Who Can Help them, is Launched

The Private and No-Cost Resource is the First of Its Kind in Over a Decade

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2017 / The founders of MyDUISolution.com are pleased to announce the launch of a new, free and private online tool that will provide helpful DUI solutions to the people who need them.

To learn more about MyDUI Solution and how it can help those who have been ticketed or convicted of driving under the influence, please visit https://myduisolution.com.

"Together with our digital marketing partners at Executive Digital, we are proud to launch the first breakthrough innovation addressing DUI in a decade, MyDUISolution.com," noted a spokesperson.

"Our team is actively building a national network of Providers, from Legal to Interlock, including Financing and Alternative Transportation, to conveniently deliver affordable compliance options for those in need."

The platform brings all the services someone may require - from financial assistance and attorneys to counseling and alternate transportation - into one single marketplace.

"It's not like someone plans a DUI, so no one really knows what to expect when heading into this life-changing charge. They have to make decisions quickly and without much help," the spokesperson noted.

Now is definitely a great time to launch an online resource that looks at what happens after a DUI, and also helps people navigate their post-DUI life. My DUI Solution is aimed at improving compliance and creating safer communities, as well as giving people convenient access to required service providers and what they need to know to comply with their DUI conviction requirements.

"By any standard, low compliance rates with DUI conviction requirements are appalling, and no one really wants to talk about it," the spokesperson noted, adding that those that do not comply fully are 3.5 times more likely to be involved in another DUI.

"After more than 20 years in the industry, we believe part of the problem is that the compliance process is worse, more punitive, than the actual DUI requirements. This approach isn't working and together we can do better to make our streets safer. We developed MyDUISolution to meet our clients where they are: stressed and overwhelmed."

About MyDUISolution.com:

MyDUISolution uses technology, and the way people engage services today, to empower those who have DUI-related requirements to secure to fulfill their services in a convenient and affordable manner. Thanks to MyDUISolution, people who have been convicted of a DUI may successfully complete what they are supposed to efficiently and effectively. For more information, please visit https://myduisolution.com.

Contact:

Daniel Laux

DRhodes@DriverAllianceLLC.com

(262) 394-7825

SOURCE: MyDUISolution.com