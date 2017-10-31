The "Beverage Packaging Market in Europe 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The beverage packaging market in Europe is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.19% during the period 2017-2021
The report, Beverage Packaging Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rise in demand for packaging of functional beverages. Functional beverages include ingredients like vitamins, herbs, minerals, amino acids, as well as raw fruits or vegetables. Beverages, such as sports drinks, ready-to-drink (RTD) teas, energy drinks, enhanced water, enhanced fruit drinks, and soy drinks are functional beverages, and their demand has increased multiple-folds in Europe. The UK dominated the market share of energy drinks in Europe by more than 25% in 2016, which is expected to grow further during the forecast period. Also, the Eastern and Western European sports drink category is growing at a rate of 8%-10% annually, with the UK dominating the market every year.
Key vendors
- Amcor
- Ball
- Crown Holdings
- Owens-Illinois
Other prominent vendors
- Allied Glass Containers
- AptarGroup
- Ardagh
- Can-Pack
- CCL Industries
- CKS Packaging
- Mondi Group
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation By Material Type
Part 07: Regional Landscape
Part 08: Drivers And Challenges
Part 09: Market Trends
Part 10: Vendor Landscape
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/brhjln/beverage
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171031006009/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Beverage Packaging