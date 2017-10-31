The "Beverage Packaging Market in Europe 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The beverage packaging market in Europe is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.19% during the period 2017-2021

The report, Beverage Packaging Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rise in demand for packaging of functional beverages. Functional beverages include ingredients like vitamins, herbs, minerals, amino acids, as well as raw fruits or vegetables. Beverages, such as sports drinks, ready-to-drink (RTD) teas, energy drinks, enhanced water, enhanced fruit drinks, and soy drinks are functional beverages, and their demand has increased multiple-folds in Europe. The UK dominated the market share of energy drinks in Europe by more than 25% in 2016, which is expected to grow further during the forecast period. Also, the Eastern and Western European sports drink category is growing at a rate of 8%-10% annually, with the UK dominating the market every year.

Key vendors

Amcor

Ball

Crown Holdings

Owens-Illinois

Other prominent vendors

Allied Glass Containers

AptarGroup

Ardagh

Can-Pack

CCL Industries

CKS Packaging

Mondi Group

Others



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation By Material Type

Part 07: Regional Landscape

Part 08: Drivers And Challenges

Part 09: Market Trends

Part 10: Vendor Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/brhjln/beverage

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171031006009/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Beverage Packaging