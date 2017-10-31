Telemental Health Hits the Big Time in the US

Advances in digital health technologies energize US market penetration, finds Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, California, Oct. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- High incidence of mental health disorders, lack of access to mental health professionals, and challenges associated with substance abuse are factors driving the adoption of telemental health technology-driven solutions. Rapid advances in communication technologies, digital health interests, along with regulatory pressure to improve outcomes, reduce readmissions and lower costs, are all combining to help increase the penetration and value of telehealth solutions can bring to bear as part of tools and services helping people with mental and behavioral health challenges.

Frost & Sullivan's research, US Telemental Health Market, Forecast to 2021, finds that market revenue totalled $270.1 million in 2016 and is forecast to reach $746.6 million by 2021, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.5 percent. The study provides a detailed analysis of market dynamics, including best practices, drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, competitive factors, revenue forecast, vendor ecosystem assessment, and enabling technologies.

To access more information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/1x8

"Many people in the US live in geographic areas that are underserved by mental health professionals and could significantly benefit from telemental health services," said Digital Health Principal Analyst Victor Camlek. "There have also been several studies and programs under the US Veteran's Affairs (US VA) to utilize telemental health to serve the needs of military veterans afflicted with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). In addition, the challenges associated with substance abuse are opportunity areas ripe for telemental health service deployment."

Although telemental health solutions provide great promises, challenges do exist, including the lack of a standard reimbursement policy and regulation disparity across states. In addition, telepsychiatric services must conform to the legal issues involved in the remote prescription of controlled substances that are associated with the federal government's Ryan Haight Act. To succeed, telemental health players should look toward embracing strategic imperatives, such as:

Focusing messaging on a fact base that reveals the serious supply-and-demand challenges that prevent some people from accessing professional care;

Ensuring that technology is secure, HIPAA compliant, and easy for all stakeholders to access, manage, and deploy;

Using telemental health solutions to address post-traumatic stress disorder;

Developing strategies to provide a clear value proposition to state medical boards; and

Focusing on service deployment rather than technology bells and whistles.

"The US telemental healthcare market is expected to grow significantly as results continue to be documented with datapoints showing the success of the telemental program. In addition, political, regulatory, and healthcare stakeholders realize that the potential to offset a serious prevalence of mental and behavioral issues and address the shortage of mental health professionals requires multiple solutions," noted Camlek.

US Telemental Health Market, Forecast to 2021 forms part of Frost & Sullivan's Digital Health Growth Partnership Service program.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

US Telemental Health Market, Forecast to 2021

K203-48

Contact:

Mariana Fernandez

Corporate Communications - North America

P: +1 (210) 348 1012

E: Mariana.Fernandez@frost.com



http://ww2.frost.com

Twitter: @FS_Healthcare

LinkedIn: Transform Health