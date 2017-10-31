Enterprise Metadata Management Market 2017-2021: Risk & Compliance Management to Drive Growth

DUBLIN, October 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Enterprise Metadata Management Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Enterprise Metadata Management market is expected to grow from USD 2.67 Billion in 2017 to USD 7.85 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.1% during the forecast period. Centralized data management, increasing business data volume, operational excellence and data quality management, governance, and risk and compliance management are expected to be the driving factors for the overall growth of the market.

The Enterprise Metadata Management market report provides detailed insights into the global market, which is segmented on basis of components, applications, metadata type, deployment models, industry verticals, and regions. Each of these markets are further subsegmented and analyzed based on the current adoption trends and future market scenarios. In the component segment, the tools segment is estimated to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period, as a variety of enterprise metadata management solutions serve a variety of purposes, such as resource discovery and stringent non-compliance penalties on the breach of any confidential data that might be internal or external to the company in the developed countries of North America and Europe.

The cloud deployment model is expected to have a higher adoption rate than the on-premises deployment model and this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. Cloud-based solutions are majorly deployed by large enterprises owing to various factors, including the reduced operational costs, simple deployments, and higher scalability. Cloud-based enterprise metadata management solutions are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Among organization sizes, the increasing adoption can be observed among large enterprises, and the segment is expected to continue its dominating market position during the forecast period. The Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment with the increasing focus on improving the customer experience is likely to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry vertical is expected to have a dominant market share throughout the forecast period, owing to the increasing corporate data and customer critical information in this sector. In addition, the increasing customer transactions outside the branch through multiple channels, such as web, chat, mobile, and social media, are expected to lead to the higher adoption of enterprise metadata management solutions.

Companies Mentioned



Adaptive

ASG Technologies

Cambridge Semantics

Centricminds

Collibra

Data Advantage Group

IBM

Informatica

Oracle

SAP

Talend

Topquadrant

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview And Industry Trends



6 Enterprise Metadata Management Market Analysis, By Application



7 Enterprise Metadata Management Market Analysis, By Metadata Type



8 Enterprise Metadata Management Market Analysis, By Component



9 Enterprise Metadata Management Market Analysis, By Business Function



10 Enterprise Metadata Management Market Analysis, By Deployment Model



11 Enterprise Metadata Management Market, By Industry Vertical



12 Geographic Analysis



13 Company Profiles



