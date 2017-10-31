This message contains important information regarding the Genium INET upgrade on November 18th, 2017 to version 5.0.0201 which includes new mandatory functionalities and enhancements going live November 20th.



Maintenance update External Test System 3



The upgrade of External Test system 3 (Ext3) to release 5.0.0201 has been rescheduled to November 1, 2017. An extended maintenance window will be used and Ext3 will be available for testing on release 5.0.0201 from November 3. All users and participants will remain and Trader ID set up will be copied from External Test 4.



Maintenance update External Test System 1



The upgrade of External Test 1 (Ext1) to release 5.0.0201 will commence as planned on November 2. An extended maintenance window will be used and Ext1 will be available for testing on release 5.0.0201 from November 6. All users and participants will remain and Trader ID set up will be copied from External Test 4. For ongoing testing it should be noted that all historical trades and positions will be removed.



Information on the 5.0.0201 MiFID II release is available on the Technical Information web site. The site will be continuously updated.



http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/technicalinformation/geniuminet/enhancemen ts/genium-inet-mifid-ii-5.0.0201



For technical questions, please contact: Technical Support technicalsupport@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 6750



For general questions on the release, please contact: Technical Relations Anders Bergström anders.bergstrom@nasdaq.com +46 8 405 7364



