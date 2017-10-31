Adobe Stock Gains on AI backed Creative CloudToday's stock represents our favorite strategy of investing in stocks that stand to gain immensely from the rise of a digital economy. These are the stocks that are on a secular growth path as more consumers hop on to the digital bandwagon and become part of the connected and shared economy. By building positions in such growth stocks, investors improve their odds of achieving triple-digit returns.Our focus today is Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE), which is one of the largest and most diversified software companies in the world. Adobe has also developed "Adobe Sensei"-its artificial intelligence-based.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...