

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Telia Company said that it has agreed to sell its 19.0 percent holding in MegaFon to Gazprombank. The transaction is in line with Telia Company's strategy to focus on the Nordics and Baltics.



Telia Company sells its 19.0 percent holding in MegaFon which has been classified as a financial investment, at a price of RUB 514 per share, raising gross proceeds of RUB 60.4 billion or approximately SEK 8.6 billion with pro forma positive effect on net debt to EBITDA by approximately 0.3x. Gazprombank has agreed to a lock-up of six months from the date of the sale, subject to certain exceptions.



Telia Company has conducted due diligence and background checks of the party in this transaction.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX