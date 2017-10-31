sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 31.10.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 566 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

132,56 Euro		-0,342
-0,26 %
WKN: 851399 ISIN: US4592001014 Ticker-Symbol: IBM 
Aktie:
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
131,96
132,15
18:36
132,01
132,21
18:36
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION132,56-0,26 %