Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market - Forecast to Reach $4 Billion by 2022

The passive fire protection coatings market is projected to reach USD 4.02 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2017 and 2022.

The growth of the passive fire protection coatings market is primarily driven by the increasing demand from end-use industries such as building & construction, oil & gas, and transportation. The building & construction industry is one of the major consumers of passive fire protection coatings. Such coatings are added so that the steel structure in a building withstands fire and prevents it from reaching the critical temperature at which the structure may collapse. These are used in high rise buildings, sports stadium, and other applications. The growing use of passive fire protection coatings in equipment protection and various offshore and onshore applications in the oil & gas industry is driving demand.

The passive fire protection coatings market is segmented on the basis of end-use industry, such as building & construction, oil & gas, transportation and others (marine and tunneling). The building & construction segment is expected to be the largest and is also projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. The market for passive fire protection coatings in the building & construction industry is growing rapidly due to the implementation of stringent regulations and increasing awareness regarding safety and security of people and assets. Also, demand for new transport and utility infrastructure, institutions, healthcare facilities and expansion of businesses and manufacturing facilities are the key growth factors in the demand for passive fire protection coatings in the building & construction segment.

The passive fire protection coatings market is segmented on the basis of type into intumescent and cementitious coatings. Intumescent coatings is the largest type segment of the passive fire protection coatings market, in terms of value. Intumescent coatings require lower maintenance, improve durability, provide longer shelf-life, and also help the corrosion protection of steel structures in buildings. Hence, these properties of intumescent coatings are expected to foster the growth of these type of coatings in the passive fire protection coatings market.

The passive fire protection coatings market is segmented on the basis of technology into solvent-based and water-based coatings. The water-based technology is the largest technology segment of the passive fire protection coatings market, in terms of both, value and volume. Demand for water-based passive fire protection coatings has increased mainly due to their eco-friendly nature. These are solvent-free, VOC-free coatings that are widely used and are seen as potential replacement for coatings with VOC content. These are broadly used in infrastructure & construction, oil & gas, and marine applications.

