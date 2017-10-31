Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2017) - Captor Capital (CSE: CPTR) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, trading under the symbol "CPTR", having previously traded on the TSX Venture Exchange as NWT Uranium Corp. The company is a diversified investment and merchant banking firm.

The company expects that its investment portfolio will, from time to time, be comprised of securities of both public and private issuers in the mining, technology and industrial sectors. However, Captor Capital may also endeavour to identify compelling investment opportunities in certain other sectors, including real estate, water, green energy, alternative energy and agriculture.

The company may invest in equity, debt and convertible securities, which the Issuer intends will be acquired and held both for long-term capital appreciation and shorter-term gains. Although the company expects to be a passive investor, there may be situations in which it will seek a more active role by advising management of the investee company and/or placing one or more nominees on the board of directors of the investee company. In such situations, the company intends to use its financial and management expertise to add or unlock value.

The company may also structure an investment to assume a controlling or joint-controlling interest in a company, which may or may not involve the provision of advice to management and/or board participation.

At the end of June, its portfolio was valued at approximately $3.5 million. The company recently completed a private placement raising gross proceeds of $700,000 through the issuance of 35 million shares at $0.02 per share.

The shares are currently trading at $0.02, and with 167 million shares outstanding, the company is capitalized at $3.3 million. For more information contact John Zorbas, President, at 416-504-3978 or email jzorbas@NWTuranium.com.

