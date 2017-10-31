The world's largest global private equity conference focused on LP/GP relations returns in Amsterdam for four days of premier education and networking

SuperReturn, the world's leading private equity and venture capital conference series, will host its annual SuperInvestor conference at Hotel Okura in Amsterdam November 14-17, 2017.

The four-day event will gather over 1,000 private equity professionals from across the globe for premier networking and professional development opportunities. The event features cutting-edge education from over 200 industry thought leaders, exclusive closed-door sessions for candid conversations on pressing topics, networking roundtables, as well as SuperInvestor's marquee event the "quick fire showcase" where participants can pitch their fund to investors in the audience.

In addition to the main agenda, SuperInvestor offers five specialised streams for participants to choose from spanning: VC, growth and disruption; GP differentiation; Mid-market; Private equity game changers; and Distressed, turnarounds and special situations. Conference attendees will listen and discuss a wide variety of topics including the implications of recent shifts in political and regulatory risk, opportunities and hot trends in today's market, new technology, and many others.

The event will host several esteemed speakers, some of which include:

Bobby Vedral , Partner, Goldman Sachs

, Partner, Goldman Sachs David Rubenstein , Co-Founder and Co-CEO, The Carlyle Group

, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, The Carlyle Group Mary Jordan , National Correspondent, Washington Post

, National Correspondent, Lionel Assant , Senior Managing Director, Head of European Private Equity, Blackstone

, Senior Managing Director, Head of European Private Equity, Blackstone Simon Marc, Managing Director, Private Equity, PSP Investments

"SuperInvestor has proven itself year in and year out to be the most valuable forum for European institutional investors to meet and discuss topics of importance," said Sasha van de Water, Managing Director at Keyhaven Capital Partners.

In addition to the main agenda and conference tracks, SuperInvestor will also host three one-day specialist summits on November 14th for conference-goers looking for deeper dive into specific topics. To view the full schedule of speakers and events, and to register to attend, please visit: https://finance.knect365.com/superinvestor/

Sponsors of this year's event include AlpInvest, Barings, Turkven, EQT, Greenhill Cogent, among others.

About SuperInvestor

SuperInvestor is the largest global private equity conference focused on LP/GP relations and part of the SuperReturn series of leading private equity events which take place across the world.

The four day conference will bring together over 1,000 of the industry's leading professionals from across the world, including over 400 GPs and 300 LPs, to network and discuss current trends and opportunities in the global private equity sphere. The event, which features presentations from over 200 thought leaders from leading companies, will cover topics such as geopolitical strategy and risks, investment hotspots, new technology and fintech, strategies for GPs and LPs, among many others. The event also hosts three one-day specialty summits in fundraising, private debt, and secondaries.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171031006070/en/

Contacts:

BackBay Communications

Stephen Fishleigh, +44 203 475 7552

stephen.fishleigh@backbaycommunications.com