Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Conversion of Securities

INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Headline: Conversion of Shares

The Board of Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that valid Conversion Notices have been received in respect of:

278,240 UK Equity Shares zero Global Equity Income Shares 35,856 Balanced Risk Shares zero Managed Liquidity Shares

The respective Conversion Ratios were as follows:

- For every UK Equity Share converted, holders will receive 0.909145 Global Equity Income Shares, 1.372363 Balanced Risk Shares or 1.831766 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Global Equity Income Share converted, holders will receive 1.099935 UK Equity Shares, 1.509510 Balanced Risk Shares or 2.014824 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Balanced Risk Share converted, holders will receive 0.728670 UK Equity Shares, 0.662467 Global Equity Income Shares or 1.334753 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Managed Liquidity Share converted, holders will receive 0.545921 UK Equity Shares, 0.496321 Global Equity Income Shares or 0.749202 Balanced Risk Shares.

The Conversion Ratios, which will be effective on 1 November 2017, are based on the relative net asset values of the Company's Share classes as at close of business on 26 October 2017.

Individual Shareholders' entitlements on conversion on 1 November 2017 will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Shares. Fractional entitlements will be aggregated and sold in the market. The Shares arising or allotted pursuant to the conversion will rank pari passu with the existing Shares of the relevant class and, for the avoidance of doubt, will not rank for the dividends declared on 18 October 2017 in respect of the UK Equity and Global Equity Income Shares.

The net changes to the number of shares outstanding following the conversion and allotments are as follows:

-265,335 UK Equity Shares +264,944 Global Equity Income Shares -35,802 Balanced Risk Shares zero Managed Liquidity Shares +36,209 Deferred Shares

Following the conversion, the total number of listed Shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury) will be:

36,991,797 UK Equity Shares 32,973,355 Global Equity Income Shares 6,956,002 Balanced Risk Shares 4,979,386 Managed Liquidity Shares

The Company has applied for the following numbers of Shares arising or allotted pursuant to conversion to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange:

12,905 UK Equity Shares 264,944 Global Equity Income Shares 54 Balanced Risk Shares zero Managed Liquidity Shares

Dealings in such shares are expected to commence at 8.00 a.m. on 2 November 2017. It is expected that Certificates in respect of the Resulting Shares will be posted by 10 November 2017.

The Deferred Shares arising on the conversion will be cancelled.

The conversion dates for 2018 are set out below. Elections for conversion must be received by close of business ten days prior to the respective conversion date. Where that day is not a business day, elections by way of CREST must be transmitted and properly authenticated by 6.00pm on the last preceding business day. Written elections will be accepted if received by the first post on the following business day.

Conversion Date Date by which elections for conversion must be received 1 February 2018 22 January 2018 1 May 2018 21 April 2018 1 August 2018 22 July 2018 1 November 2018 22 October 2018

Instructions on how to convert Shares on any conversion date are available on the web pages of all the share classes on the Investment Manager's website: www.invescoperpetual.co.uk/investmenttrusts and from the Company Secretary.

31 October 2017

Contact: Angus Pottinger 020 3753 1000