Hengtong Marine is Honoured by a Global Performance Excellence Award

SUZHOU, China, Oct. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Pacific Quality Organization (APQO) announced the results of the 2017 Global Excellent Performance Award (GPEA). Hengtong Marine Cable Systems Co., Ltd.was honored by the Global Excellent ManagementPerformance Award (World Class) for its quality management culture. Itbecame the only organization in the medium and small company categories worldwide to receive the award this year. The GPEA is the only formal international recognition of performance/business excellence and only 227 organizationsachieved the three rigorous categories of this awardsince 2000.Hengtong has been presented with this world class award for the second time. Itpreviouslyreceived the same award in 2015.

APQO was established in Beijing in 1985, with the participation of quality organizations from 51 countries. It is an autonomous, non-political and non-profit scientific and technological organization in the Asia-Pacific region.

Companiesthat apply for the GPEA must achieve the National Quality Award of the member states of the Asia-Pacific quality organization, which sets a high quality standard and provides a platform for international competition. This prestigious award proves that Hengtong Marine has quality management systems whichmeet international standards.

At the award conference, Hengtong Marine was invited to participate in the panel discussions andto shareinsights aboutits quality and performance management strategy with member states.

As the leading enterprise of optical communication, Hengtong has always attached great importance to product quality and standardized management, and gradually introduced GB/T19580 Excellent Performance Management business operations modein 2009 and developed the "Big Quality" system.

In recent years, successful implementation of national strategies has succeeded to "Promote the transformation of China's manufacturing to China's creative manufacturing,China's speed to China's quality,China's products to China's brand". For instance,"China Manufacturing 2025", "Internet +"and "The Belt and Road".

By taking the lead in promoting the implementation of