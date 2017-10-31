Cloud VPN Market - Expected to Reach $8.7 Billion by 2022

DUBLIN, October 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Cloud VPN Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The cloud VPN market to grow from 3.25 Billion in 2017 to USD 8.78 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.0% during the forecast period (2017-2022). Major factors driving the market are growing trends for virtual appliances, surge in cloud-based services, and growth in data security concerns.

The objectives of the report are to define, describe, and forecast the market size on the basis of component, connectivity type, organization size, and region. In cloud VPN market by components, the software segment is projected to hold the largest market share in the market during the forecast period. The cloud VPN services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

In the cloud VPN connectivity type, the remote access cloud VPN is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This is due to the high adoption rate of mobile devices and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trends among organizations. In the organization size segmentation, the SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, due to the large-scale adoption of cloud VPN solutions and cost effectiveness and centralized management capabilities during the forecast period

In the cloud VPN end-user market, the verticals segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This is due to the preference to purchase the cloud VPN solutions and services directly from software vendors without relying on third-party service vendors. In the verticals end-user segment, the government and public utilities sector is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, while the telecom and IT sector is estimated to have the largest market share.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the cloud VPN market during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of many business enterprises seeking for a secure mode of communication present on the cloud. The inclination of an organization toward cloud-managed technologies has given a thrust to the cloud VPN market, which is expected to gain further traction in this region during the forecast period. APAC is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period, as the region has the presence of creditable organizations that are gradually enabling the adoption of advance technologies.

Companies Mentioned



Array Networks

Cisco Systems

Cohesive Networks

Contemporary Controls

Google

Huawei

Microsoft

NCP Engineering

Oracle

Robustel

Singtel

Virtela

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview And Industry Trends



6 Cloud VPN Market Analysis, By Component



7 Cloud VPN Market Analysis, By Connectivity Type



8 Cloud VPN Market Analysis, By Organization Size



9 Cloud VPN Market Analysis, By End-User



10 Geographic Analysis



11 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gbh8hd/cloud_vpn_market

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716