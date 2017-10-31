Pulse Flours Market Worth 18.97 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, October 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Pulse Flours Marketby Type (Pea, Bean, Chickpea, Lentil), Application (Food (Bakery Products, Extruded Food, Meat Products, Beverages), Feed, Nutraceuticals, Personal Care), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to reach USD 18.97 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2017. Increasing demand in the manufacturing of bakery and extruded snack food products is one of the major factors driving the pulse flours market.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse64 Market Data Tables and31 Figures spread through129Pages and in-depth TOC on"Pulse Flours Market - Global Forecast to 2022"



http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/pulse-flour-market-114900329.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

"Chickpea flour segment dominated the Pulse Flours Market in 2016 in terms of value"

The chickpeas flour segment dominated the Pulse Flours Market, followed by proteins, in 2016. Chickpea flour offers numerous health benefits as they help in stabilizing blood sugar levels, improving digestion, weight management, and minimizing the risk of heart attack. Health-conscious consumers prefer food products with nutritious value, which is fueling the demand for pulse flours.

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=114900329

Chickpeas or garbanzo beans come under the family of fabaceae and subfamily of faboideae. Chickpeas serve as a super food for a healthy diet, owing to their high nutritional values. They are a good source of proteins, vitamins, minerals, and carbohydrates, and include high levels of dietary fiber. Desi and Kabuli are the two distinct types of cultivated chickpea; Kabuli is grown in West Asia and the Mediterranean region whereas the desi type is grown in the Indian subcontinent.

"Food applications are the major applications for pulse flours"

Food applications include bakery products, extruded food products, meat products, beverages, and others. Others include batters & breading, spreads, dips, and soups & sauces. The bakery products segment accounted for the highest demand in the food applications segment. This is attributed to the substantial consumption of bakery products in developed and developing economies. Consumers demanding nutritional and healthy ingredients in food products also prefer them in bakery products, and this has encouraged manufacturers to offer new products in the market.

Make an Inquiry: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=114900329

"Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate from 2017 to 2022"

The market for pulse flours in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in terms of both volume and value, from 2017 to 2022. This dominance is projected to prevail during the forecast period as well. The region is the largest consumer of pulse flours with countries such as India, China, Australia, Japan, Myanmar, Thailand, the Philippines, and Malaysia contributing to the high consumption of various food products produced using pulse flour ingredients.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolio of key service providers. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Ingredion (US) ADM (US), SunOpta (Canada), Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse (Canada), Blue Ribbon (US), and Bean Growers Australia (Australia).

Browse Related Reports

Functional Flours Market by Type (Pre-cooked Flour, Specialty Flour), Application (Bakery, Soups & Sauces, R.T.E Products), Source (Cereals and Legumes), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/functional-flour-market-206860140.html

Clean Label Ingredients Market by Type (Colors, Flavors, F&V Ingredients, Starch & Sweeteners, Flours, Malt), Form (Dry, Liquid), Application (Beverages, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Bakery, Prepared Foods, Cereals & Snacks), & Region - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/clean-label-ingredients-market-99427189.html

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/food-and-beverage

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets