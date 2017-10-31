Cleveland Clinic Achieves Global Healthcare Accreditation for Medical Travel Services

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida, Oct. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Cleveland Clinic, perennially ranked as one of the top hospitals in the US by U.S. News and World Report, has been awarded a three-year term of "Accreditation with Excellence" by the Global Healthcare Accreditation Program for its Medical Destination Program.

Founded nearly a century ago, Cleveland Clinic has always lived at the leading edge of innovation, and has been serving medical travel patients since its first day of operation. It has pioneered many medical breakthroughs, including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. No less important, Cleveland Clinic has also led the way in putting patients first to improve patient satisfaction. Cleveland Clinic was the first major academic medical center to make patient experience a strategic goal, appoint a Chief Experience Officer, and one of the first to establish an Office of Patient Experience.

Dr. Nizar Zein, Chairman Global Patient Services, Cleveland Clinic accepted a plaque recognizing Cleveland Clinic's accreditation at the 10thWorld Medical Tourism & Global Healthcare Congress inLos Angeles, Californiaon October 3rd, 2017.

"It's crucial to ensure patients' needs are met, especially those who travel for medical care. Each year we receive patients from all 50 states and more than 125 countries. We chose Global Healthcare Accreditation as it conducts a deep review of the entire Medical Travel Care Continuum, beginning when the patient first enquires about our services all the way through their arrival back home, including the patient experience at all touch points. Additionally, GHA reviews those sustainable business processes and practices related to medical travel that have helped us identify areas of opportunity to enhance patient experience and improve operational performance," stated Dr. Zein.

The Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) Program is an independent accrediting body that seeks to improve the patient experience and excellence of care received by patients who travel for their medical care and treatment, whether within their own country or internationally.

"Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) represents an innovative approach to facilitating optimal outcomes for both medical travel patients and the organizations who serve them, by focusing on patient experience and sustainable business processes, and sharing best practices for medical travel destination programs. Seeking GHA Accreditation for Medical Travel Services is a sound business strategy for organizations serving medical travel patients as GHA strives to deliver both short and long term benefits to organizations, providing a more immediate return on investment to organizations. As a leader in precision, high quality healthcare, we welcome Cleveland Clinic to the GHA family" stated Karen Timmons, Chief Executive Officer, Global Healthcare Accreditation.



About Cleveland Clinic:

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation.U.S. News & World Reportconsistently names Cleveland Clinic as one of the nation's best hospitals in its annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey.



