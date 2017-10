Asia Clean Capital (ACC) has agreed to install rooftop solar systems at facilities owned by Procter & Gamble (Guangzhou) Consumer Products.ACC has agreed to design, build and maintain a distributed-generation PV system for the P&G subsidiary. It will bear 100% of the investment, in line with its core business model in China, which involves setting up small PV projects for foreign companies. It generally holds those projects for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...