Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to officially list the following certificates with effect from November 1, 2017. The instruments will be registered on STO Commercial Papers. The last day of trading will be November 30, 2018.



Name Short Name Trading Code --------------------------------------------------------------- Kommuninvest Certifikat KOMC 1811 KOMC_1811 --------------------------------------------------------------- Landshypotek Certifikat LAHC 1811 LAHC_1811 --------------------------------------------------------------- Länsförsäkringar Bank Certifikat LFBC 1811 LFBC_1811 --------------------------------------------------------------- Nordea Bank Certifikat NBHC 1811 NBHC_1811 --------------------------------------------------------------- SBAB Certifikat SBAC 1811 SBAC_1811 --------------------------------------------------------------- SEB Certifikat SEBC 1811 SEBC_1811 --------------------------------------------------------------- Stadshypotek Certifikat SHYC 1811 SHYC_1811 --------------------------------------------------------------- Swedbank Certifikat SWBC 1811 SWBC_1811 --------------------------------------------------------------- Swedbank Hypotek Certifikat SWHC 1811 SWHC_1811 --------------------------------------------------------------- Svenska Handelsbanken Certifikat SHBC 1811 SHBC_1811 --------------------------------------------------------------- Sveriges Riksbank Riksbankscertifikat RIXC 1811 RIXC_1811 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ålandsbanken Certifikat ALBC 1811 ALBC_1811 --------------------------------------------------------------- Sparbanken Skåne Certifikat SBSC 1811 SBSC_1811 ---------------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Emelie Thordewall, telephone +46 8 406 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com