Sweden, Lund, 2017-10-31 16:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doro welcomes representatives from the financial markets and media to our Capital Markets Day in Stockholm on Tuesday 14 November 2017.



The purpose of the Capital Markets Day is to present Doro's updated strategy and financial targets. Speakers include, among others, Doro's CEO Robert Puskaric and Doro's CFO Carl-Johan Zetterberg Boudrie.



Venue: Radisson Blu Waterfront Hotel, Stockholm



Day and time: Tuesday 14 November 2017 12.30 Registration (conference room 26) 13.00 Presentations 15.00 Meet and greet with representatives from Group Management



The presentations during the Capital Markets Day will also be broadcasted via webcast. You can find the webcast at: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ojqaxa63



If you would like to attend Doro's Capital Markets Day, please register via ir@doro.com no later than 10 November 2017 (no prior registration required for the webcast).



For further information, please contact Robert Puskaric, CEO, +46 (0)46 280 50 00, ir@doro.com



Welcome!



About Doro



Doro develops telecom products and services for Seniors to lead full and rich lives: to do things they want to do more easily as well as the things they thought they might never do. The global market-leader in senior mobile phone, Doro offers easy-to-use mobile phones and smartphones, mobile applications, fixed line telephony with loud and clear sound. Within Doro Group, Doro Care offers social care and telecare solutions for elder and disabled persons for independent and safe living in their own homes. Doro AB is a Swedish public company and its shares are quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Stockholm exchange, Nordic List, Small Companies. Net sales of SEK 1,959 million (EUR 205 million) were reported for 2016. www.doro.com



This information is information that Doro AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16:30 CET on October 31, 2017.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=650872